A proposal for an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial and commercial space — on 112 acres north of Kansas Highway 10 received the green light from Lenexa officials.

In December, the Lenexa City Council remanded the seven-tract Cedar Canyon West project to the Lenexa Planning Commission for more discussion about truck traffic and the density and zoning district selected for the residential area in the middle of the site.

Developer Speedway II LLC and engineer Schlagel Associates changed its rezoning request and worked with city staff to provide an extensive traffic analysis for its industrial seventh tract, securing approvals on Tuesday from the City Council.

The developers revised their rezoning request for the project’s fourth tract, proposing that eight of 10 apartment buildings be 35 feet tall. Previously, the developers asked for all 10 buildings to be 48 feet tall.

The developer requested a deviation on the fourth tract that would allow two apartment buildings to stay at a height of 48 feet. The new proposal is for 300 apartments, up from 276.

