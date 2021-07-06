Lenexa-based Rally House seeing surge of store openings in 2021

Rally House is rallying with explosive growth.

The Lenexa-based retailer already has opened 14 new stores this year and plans to add 15 more between now and Christmas. Its current store count is just over 100, up from five in 2009. It typically averages eight to 10 new stores a year, and last year, it opened 9.

CEO Aaron Liebert stressed that the company is being cautious with growth.

“We’re not trying to do anything that we can’t afford or stretch beyond our capacity, but we’re also recognizing that there’s some exciting opportunity that’s in front of us that we really feel like now’s the time to go after,” he said.

The opportunity is multifaceted. First, not many brick-and-mortar retailers exist with the same focus as Rally House, he said. It’s a one-stop shop for the local fan that offers an unrivaled variety in styles for licensed college and professional sports team apparel. A number of designs are exclusive.