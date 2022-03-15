West Star Development’s Vista Ridge continues to make progress in Lenexa as part of a broader 225-acre project.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously on March 1 to recommend approval of the revised preliminary plans for the $43.1 million mixed-use Vista Ridge project.

The development will have about 80,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial space in eight buildings, including a 90-room hotel, at the northeast corner of Ridgeview Road and Kansas Highway 10. Overland Park-based Davidson Architecture + Engineering is part of the development team.

The revised plan reconfigured 6 of the development’s 15 acres along K-10 to accommodate the types of tenants Olathe-based West Star wants, Assistant City Manager Mike Nolan said. By reconfiguring an internal lot along the highway, the developer plans to make room for an additional lot.

The revised plan also includes two additional tracts that contain a primary internal road that “ensures long-term maintenance is managed by a single entity, typically a business association or the master developer,” according to city documents.

“It’s not like we’re going from a retail center to an industrial park,” Nolan said. “It’s more about changing the individual site plans they’re proposing for each of the lots.”