Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.

The Lenexa City Council unanimously remanded the proposed Cedar Canyon West project, an unusual all-in-one mixed-use project, asking for further review Tuesday.

The project would include residential, office, industrial, commercial space on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.

The Lenexa Planning Commission will now work with developer Speedway II LLC, alongside engineer Schlagel Associates, on potential adjustments to the plan, which was proposed to the City Council on Tuesday evening.

The Council was supportive of the plan, but it asked for more discussion about the density and zoning district selected for the residential area in the middle of the site.

The conceptual plan sandwiches the residential portion of the project between four tracts of commercial and industrial, which hasn’t been done before in Lenexa under the umbrella of one overarching development.

The Council also requested more information about how truck traffic would flow near a planned business park/industrial area along the future Clare Road.