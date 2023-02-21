Western Lenexa came closer to scoring a housing project that spans about 127 football fields.

The Lenexa City Council earlier this month approved Lenexa-based Arise Homes’ rezoning request and the preliminary plat for the 168-acre, 430-home Stone Ridge North development.

Stone Ridge North, at 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road, will be built in four phases:

The first will include all of the two-family homes and 79 single-family lots.

The second will include 86 single-family lots north of phase one and east of Cedar Niles, in addition to expanding Cedar Niles/79th Street.

The third will include 121 single-family lots at the northwest corner abutting Shawnee to the north and west of future Cedar Niles.

The fourth will include the remaining 95 homes, with two cul-de-sacs and a connection to a future adjacent single-family subdivision called Riverbend.

The developer now will go before the Planning Commission to obtain final planning approvals before construction can begin.

