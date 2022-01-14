Lenexa to review plan for mixed-use project off Prairie Star Parkway

Rendering of proposed Vista Village project at Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road in Lenexa.

LENEXA, Kan. — On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council will vote on a revised site plan for a 46-acre mixed-use development near Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road.

Plans for the Vista Village project include seven retail buildings, 119 townhomes and a five-story, 207 unit condominium.

In 2019 the city approved a plan that included flex-use option for the property, which meant it could include office, commercial, business park or light industrial space.

Now the developer is requesting approval of a revised site plan to redistribute retail and residential space on the western half of the property and create townhomes on the eastern portion of the property.

The proposed change would reduce the amount of commercial space on the site by roughly 5,900 square feet.

The eastern half of the proposed site would include 119 townhomes and a 6,600-square-foot retail building. Townhomes would be divided between 25 buildings in clusters of two, four, five and six units. Each unit would include two garage parking spaces.

Developers plan to create a plaza space at the prominent corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road. The project also includes plans for a public amphitheater near the center of the property.

The western half of the property would feature six retail buildings and a 207-unit condominium. Once constructed the condominium will appear as three separate buildings, but it would be connected by a lower level parking garage.

Space in between the upper levels will include courtyard space and dog park. Condominium residents would also have access to a pool and patio area overlooking the amphitheater.

The council will review the revised site plan on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7p.m.