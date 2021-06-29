Lenexa’s Limitless Brewing requests city approval to build new facility

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa-based brewery could soon be serving up suds in a new location.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for Limitless Brewing to build a new 7,000-square-foot facility near 95th Street and Dice Lane.

The proposed brewery would include an expanded taproom and patio seating for up to 25 people. The current plans don’t include a kitchen or food prep area.

Limitless Brewing co-owner Emily Mobley said the new facility would provide enough space to bring in additional fermentation tanks. She said at full capacity, the new facility would allow them to triple their production, but the main goal of the building is to create a better space for the community to enjoy.

“There is definitely a sense of community at Limitless Brewing. Our hashtag is #BeerCenteredCommunityFocused, and we take that to heart,” Mobley said. “We opened a brewery for the community. We didn’t open a brewery to be a huge brewery; we wanted to be a part of the community. We feel like we’ve achieved that in many ways.”

The Lenexa City Council will vote on the final site plan during the regular council meeting on July 20.

Mobley said if the proposal is approved, their team plans to break ground on the new building this September with the hope of opening the new brewery location in September 2022.