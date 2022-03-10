After the pandemic’s two-year whirlwind, B&B Theatres now is the nation’s 5th-largest theater chain based on screen count.

The family-owned Liberty-based company added 120 screens and 10 theaters during the past 18 months, bringing the total to 513 screens at 56 theaters. Most of the new theaters were acquisitions.

“We thought it would be continued slow and steady growth with one or two new builds a year and one acquisition a year, but Covid brought a lot of opportunities. We looked at literally over 400 theaters nationwide,” said Brock Bagby, B&B executive vice president in charge of programming, real estate development and acquisitions.

B&B, which turns 100 in 2024, had 17 screens when CEO Bob Bagby joined the family business in 1980 after graduating college.

“Our family and our team worked together so hard during the pandemic. To come out with this situation is just very humbling and exciting,” Bob Bagby said.