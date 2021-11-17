Lidia’s Kansas City expands, reflects on future of restaurant industry

Lidia’s Kansas City has expanded its restaurant, creating an outdoor pergola space that can accommodate as many as 150 guests.

After navigating the pandemic, Lidia’s founder and co-owner Lidia Bastianich views it as an opportunity to “come back stronger and with more enthusiasm and with more revenue potential,” she told the Kansas City Business Journal.

The pergola space can be used for special events, such as weddings and cocktail parties, which can boost the bottom line, she said. It allows guests to spread out and is designed for hot or cold weather. Eventually, it will include all-weather curtains to enclose the area if desired.

Bastianich, who visited Kansas City for the ribbon cutting and to promote her new cookbook, “Lidia’s A Pot, A Pan, And A Bowl,” talked to KCBJ about the restaurant industry, including supply chain issues and what the future holds.

“I think the future is bright,” she said. “Restaurants have been there forever. They’re places to restore oneself. Mainly now, they’re a place to socially gather, to connect. … With the social media and being isolated by this little phone that we all have, getting out and sitting at the table and discussing and sharing, whether it’s with family or friends, I think it’s become ever more necessary in our lives. So I think that restaurants are here to continue to grow.”