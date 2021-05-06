Lifeguards needed: Companies and cities across the KC metro scramble to hire before pools open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Higher pay, perks, and flexible schedules, those are some of the benefits offered in hopes of luring lifeguards back to the water.

Many lifeguards scrambled to find other jobs last year when pools decided to remain closed last summer.

This year, it’s cities and companies scrambling to find summer staff.

Oceans of Fun and Worlds of fun scheduled an in-person hiring fair. It takes place Saturday May 8th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The company pays $15 an hour and said the job comes with other benefits too. Worlds of Fun opens May 22 and Oceans of Fun opens a week later on May 29.

Public pools and beaches are expected to open in a few weeks too. Many are also dealing with lifeguard shortages right now.

Kansas City, Missouri, Overland Park and Shawnee, each say they still have lifeguard openings that need to be filled.

Jackson County announced it needs to hire lifeguards and beach managers for the summer. Longview Lake Beach and Blue Springs Lake Beach are scheduled to open the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Expect to work 30-40 hours a week and the county will pay for lifeguard certification or recertification, if needed.

Lee’s Summit needs lifeguards, swim instructors, desk attendants, and other employees for the 2021 season at Summit Waves. You can apply online or drop off a completed application at Harris Park Community Center on Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit.

Roeland Park decided to give it’s lifeguards a pay raise in hopes of attracting candidates. City leaders say they lost lifeguards because pools were closed last summer. Pay is $12 an hour and certification is paid for by the city. Apply online.

