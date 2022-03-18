LAWRENCE, Kan. — There are questions about a festival scheduled to take place in Douglas County Saturday evening, and people who already bought passes may not be able to get refunds.

The Lights Over America Sky Lantern Festival is described as “a magical moment like no other.”

Tickets are on sale for $75 a person with children needing a $35 ticket. Parking for the event is an additional $30. The site said there are no refunds for any tickets or parking passes purchased.

There are also VIP tickets that include S’more Kits and fire pit access.

Each adult ticket includes one sky lantern, access to the activity area, a keepsake, photo op and digital images.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on March 19.

There are two looming issues with the event according to both Douglas County and the Sheriff’s Office.

First, county employees said festival organizers don’t have a special events permit that is required to hold the festival. The county also said organizers don’t have permission to be on the property where it’s believed the event will take place.

Another problem with the event are the sky lanterns themselves. The entire festival is built around the release of dozens of the lanterns, but the lanterns that will be used during the event are illegal in Douglas County according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies warn the lanterns use an active flame.

“A flaming lantern can drop onto a rooftop, field, trees or power lines before the flame is fully extinguished having the potential to cause fires,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Friday.

Event organizers didn’t respond to emails or questions through social media, but there are complaints from people in other cities where the festival has operated, but there is a section on the organization’s website saying they are not a scam.

This story will be updated if we hear from the event.

