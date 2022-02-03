KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of unlikely companies teamed up to make sure your Valentine’s Day is “Roaring with Love.”

Lion’s Choice is known across the Midwest for it’s roast beef sandwiches, fries and frozen custard. Arch Apparel is a popular St. Louis streetwear brand.

The two companies worked together to launch a new clothing collection called “Roaring with Love.” It features designs geared towards cozying up with your loved ones for a night at home. There are eight options:

King Beef Hoodie, $58

King Beef Sweatpants, $68

Saucy Hoodie, $58

Saucy Sweatpants, $68

King Beef Toddler Crewneck, $26

Saucy Toddler Crewneck, $26

King Beef Onesie, $24

Saucy Onesie, $24

The collection is sold online through Arch Apparel and is only available for a limited time. Keep in mind, that while this is described as a Valentine-themed collection, the website says products won’t begin shipping until Feb. 21.