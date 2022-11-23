KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Friday is just around the corner, but some deals are already here.

If you’re hoping to save on your holiday shopping this season, top retailers have plenty of good deals on tech, home goods, toys and more.

Here are some top Black Friday deals:

Lenovo – Ideapad 1i 14.0″ HD Laptop, $249.99 Current price – $99.99

iBUYPOWER – TraceMR Gaming Desktop, $1,449.99 Current price – $1,149.99

Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $849.99 Current price – $579.99

Samsung – Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $149.99 Current price – $89.99

Sonos – Arc Soundbar, $899.99 Current price – $719.99

Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital, $299.99 Current price – $249.99

Ring – Video Doorbell, $99.99 Current price – $59.99



LG Electronics French Door Smart Refrigerator, $2,799.99 Current price – $1,996

LG Electronics Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher, $849 Current price – $548

LG Electronics Large Capacity High-Efficiency Front Load Washer, $949 Current price – $698

Hotpoint White Electric Vented Dryer, $579 Current price – $478

Magic Chef Chest Freezer, $279 Current price – $229

Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Oven in Stainless Steel, $899 Current price – $698



LG 70″ webOS Smart TV, $648 Current price – $566.99

Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer, $79 Current price – $69

Gateway Notebook 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop, Intel Celeron, $199 Current price – $149

Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop, $379 Current price – $188

Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle, $401.64 Current price – $199.99

Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, $139 Current price – $99

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand, $199 Current price – $121



Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $449.99 Current price – $349.99

Our Table™ 16-Piece Turkey Carving Board Set, $80 Current price – $24

UGG Brody 5-Piece Reversible Full/Queen Comforter Set, $129.99 Current price – $64.99

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Keurig Coffee Maker MultiStream, $159.99 Current price – $79.99

Calphalon Premier Space Saving Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set, $469.99 Current price – $349.99

Therapedic Solid Bath Towel, $16.99 Current price – $8

Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager, $129.99 Current price – $79.99

Design Solutions Quinn 108-Inch Grommet, $64.99 Current price – $19.99

Yankee Candle 2-Wick 20 oz., $30.99 Current price – $15.49

Sharper Image Spa Haven Foot Bath, $119.99 Current price – $87.99



Black Belmont Frame by Studio Décor, $27.99 Current price – $8.39

106 pc. Deluxe Painting Art Set, $84.99 Current price – $29.99

Singer M4452 Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine, $249.99 Current price – $199.99

7ft. Pre-Lit Prescott Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, $359.99 Current price – $129.99

Cricut Joy Machine, $169 Current price – $129



Skee-Ball Arcade Game with Balls, $139.99 Current price – $99.99

ESPN 2 Player Arcade Basketball Game, $189.99 Current price – $99.99

Superfit 2.25HP Electric Running Machine Treadmill, $659.99 Current price – $269.99

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbell, $214.97 Current price – $175.00

Intex Elevated 18″ Premium Comfort Queen Air Mattress, $69.99 Current price – $49.99

NFL/College Men’s Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirts Current price – $24.99

CORE Straight Wall 14 x 10 Foot 10 Person Cabin Tent, $302.99 Current price – $199.99

Huffy Marvel bicycles, $119.99 Current price – $85



Diamond Stud Earrings, $700 Current price – $199

Men’s Quilted Puffer Jacket, $225 Current price – $79.99

Brookline 1400 Thread Count 6 Piece Sheet Set, $210 Current price – $49.99

Women’s Velvet Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $175 Current price – $121.99

Bedford Top Zip Pocket Tote, $298 Current price – $129

Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection, $320-$480 Current price – $127.99-$191.99

Spa 100% Cotton Bath Towel, $20 Current price – $5.99



Google Nest Security Cam, $99.99 Current price – $69.98

Google Nest Thermostat, $129.99 Current price – $89.98

Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $529.00 Current price – $399.00

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $49.99 Current price – $24.99

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch, $279.99 Current price – $229.00

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $99.99 Current price – $59.99

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $99.99 Current price – $799.00

Schwinn Recumbent Bike Series, $599.99 Current price – $549.00

Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $99.00 Current price – $79.99



