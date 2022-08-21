With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions.

American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Kansas City using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Chaz on the Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 325 Ward Pkwy The Raphael Hotel, Kansas City, MO 64112-2111

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. BRGR Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Grinders Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (432 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 417 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. The Majestic Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105-1508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Yard House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1300 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Bristol Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (754 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 51 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Fogo de Chao Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1606

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4686 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112-1459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. B B’s Lawnside Bar-b-que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1205 E 85th St, Kansas City, MO 64131-2556

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Minsky’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (767 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4760 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Cascone’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3737 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64116-2778

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Cafe Trio Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4558 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111-1816

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Char Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4050 Pennsylvania Ave #150, Kansas City, MO 64111-3024

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. 801 Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 71 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Jack Stack Barbecue – Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,004 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4747 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe Gratitude

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Eggtc.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5107 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Stroud’s Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5410 NE Oak Ridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119-2905

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. La Bodega – Kansas City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 703 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Pierpont’s at Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (750 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 30 W Pershing Rd Ste 900 Suite 900, located inside Historic Union Station, Kansas City, MO 64108-2464

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Gram & Dun

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (932 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64112-2104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Jack Stack Barbecue – Martin City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (935 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13441 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145-1445

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Jack Stack Barbecue Freight House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,887 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 101 W 22nd St Ste 300 Freight House, Kansas City, MO 64108-1954

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 700 W 47th St Ste 115, Kansas City, MO 64112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Grunauer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Austrian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 101 W 22nd St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1954

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Beer Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 435 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111-4956

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Garozzo’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 526 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1262

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Q39 – Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,289 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-3859

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Seva Cuisine of India

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8674 NE Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157-1087

– Read more on Tripadvisor

