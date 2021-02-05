Local businesses, customers planning ahead with busy Super Bowl Sunday looming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took 50 years for the Chiefs to make it to last year’s Super Bowl, but this year they’re looking to run it back. This time, businesses across the metro say last year taught them how to prepare for a Super Bowl.

“For us, it’s making sure we’ve got the inventory and the staff to support the business on Sunday.“ said Andy Doohan, manager of Mike’s Liquor store.

Doohan said they’re all hands on deck this weekend to prepare for the Super Bowl. He said business is up, and keg orders are flying in.

“Big thing this year. Kegs, people are ordering them,” he said.

In Mike’s selection is a local beer made by Martin City Pizza and Brewing Company.

Last year, Martin City Pizza and Brewing hosted a sold-out watch party, but due to regulations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year they’re focusing on to-go orders.

“When they played the Bills, we had about 40-60 to-go orders within the two hours leading up to the game, so we are just going to make sure that we’re ready to go on that end,” assistant manager Kelly Carroll said.

Due to the pandemic, many Chiefs fans are staying in this year.

“It’s a little different. I think there will be a lot of Zoom calls, a lot of FaceTimes. There’s gonna be a lot of, you know, distant celebrations,” Chiefs fan Jeff Bailey said.

Fans are also visiting stores early to make sure they get the items they need for Sunday before they’re all sold out.