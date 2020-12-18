Local man shifts from med school to restaurant world, opening metro’s first Teriyaki Madness

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Ahmad Fraitekh initially planned to become a doctor. Instead, he became restaurateur.

The Jordan native delved into the franchise side of the industry in 2011, when he opened a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, The Egg & I, in Overland Park. He sold the location in October 2019 because there wasn’t an opportunity to expand locally.

He’s now a franchisee with Denver-based Teriyaki Madness and opened an Overland Park location Thursday at 7074 W. 105th St. at the Metcalf Shopping Center. The franchise has landed on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years.

Fraitekh moved to the U.S. to complete his medical exams and become a doctor. Although he passed, he struggled to secure a residency — a highly competitive spot for a foreign medical graduate, he said. For a year, he was a medical instructor and a research volunteer at the University of Kansas’ pediatric department.

Without a residency, however, it was time to move on and pursue a different career to provide for his family, he said.