SPRING HILL Kan. – A local manufacturer has secured tax incentives to build a new facility in Spring Hill.

On Thursday the Spring Hill City Council voted 4-0-1 to issue $8.9 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) to Ridgeline LLC and GemTech LLC for the creation of a new manufacturing building near 185th Terrace and Webster Street.

Rendering of proposed building near 185th Terrace and Webster Street. Image provided by the City of Spring Hill.

Councilmember Brian Peel recused himself from participating in the public discussion and vote on the IRBs. Peel said because his employer is a taxing authority affected by the project, he wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

“Our company makes industrial parts out of plastic. Everything we sell becomes part of another product,” GemTech Owner Dan Carpenter said.

The business has been operating in a 25,000-square-foot facility in Olathe for roughly 50 years. Carpenter said more space is needed to keep up with the company’s needs.

“We’re now storing some completed products in a trucking company’s warehouse and some in our customers’ warehouse. We desperately need more space,” Carpenter said.

Last October, the city council approved a final site plan for a 41,250-square-foot commercial building for GemTech. Now the developer will receive a 10-year property tax abatement on the project, but will be responsible for making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). The developer will pay nearly $960,000 in PILOT over the abatement period.

Tyler Ellsworth, bonds council for the city, said the city will not be liable for the bonds because the bonds will be purchased and maintained by the developer.

“These are industrial revenue bonds, that is what they are called, but they are not used for true financing and they are not repayable from taxes,” Ellsworth said. “Really the bonds are essentially a vehicle that allows the city to offer a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the project and the requested property tax abatement. The city is not going to be levying taxes to repay the bonds.”

All 65 GemTech employees would immediately relocate from Olathe to Spring Hill once the new facility is complete. Carpenter anticipates the company will grow to 100 employees in the next three to five years.