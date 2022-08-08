Rendering of the proposed Artio Medical manufacturing facility. Image provided by the City of Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — On Monday the Olathe Planning Commission will review a revised site plan to create a new medical manufacturing facility in the Kansas Bioscience Park.

Prairie Village-based Artio Medical is seeking approval to build a 56,698-square-foot bioscience office and medical device manufacturing facility at 107th Street and South Valley Road.

Construction of the single-story manufacturing building would be the first phase of the overall development on the 30-acre site.

According to city documents, the developer intends to create two additional buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet to replace nine smaller office buildings originally planned for this portion of the business park.

If the commission approves the revised plan, it will progress to the Olathe City Council for final approval.

The developer is also requesting tax incentives to support the project. The city council will host a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to consider issuing $30 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRB) for the manufacturing facility.

Artio Medical is requesting a 10-year, 55% property tax abatement related to the issuance of the bonds.