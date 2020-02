The Loews Kansas City Hotel is gearing up for its April 2 opening and plans to go on a hiring binge.

The Kansas City Business Journal reports that among the 350 positions, the hotel is looking for managers, banquet servers, front desk agents, bartenders and concierge staff. A hiring event will take place Wednesday through Friday in the hotel’s lobby:

Wednesday: noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.