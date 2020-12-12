Longtime developer planning $32 million apartment project at KC’s Martini Corner

The long-vacant building where a planned apartment complex will be built at Kansas City’s Martini Corner. (Photo courtesy Rob Roberts/Kansas City Business Journal)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Access to eateries, bars and entertainment will be sure to leave future residents of an up-and-coming Martini Corner luxury apartment development raising their glasses.

Garrison Cos. and MW Cos., led by longtime Kansas City developer Gary Hassenflu, are advancing a $32 million project, The Levy at Martini Corner, for the northeast corner of Gillham Road and 31st Street in Kansas City. It would replace a long-vacant 35,471-square-foot building.

Five stories of new construction will sit above a two-story parking garage, with 76 studios, and 70 one- and 17 two-bedroom apartments, for 163 total units. Development plans also show a west-facing elevated deck with a pool, outdoor kitchen and glass-enclosed fitness room. The project includes 5,000 square feet of restaurant or bar space on the ground floor.

Built in 1925, the building originally housed the Levy Brothers Meat and Provision Co. and supported Velvet Freeze Ice Cream from 1947 to 1985. In its early years, Hassenflu said, workers would milk cows on site before serving the ice cream.

