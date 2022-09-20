The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.

The newspaper’s annual list spotlights 50 restaurants across the U.S. — some new and some around for decades — that the publication is “most excited about right now.”

In the introduction to the list of what it “loves most in 2022”, the Times explains that its food reporters, editors and critics “found revelatory Ethiopian barbecue, innovative Haitian cooking and possibly the most delicious fried pork sandwich in the United States.”

That pork sandwich hails from a Midtown lunch counter founded in 1951.

Kitty’s Cafe, currently owned by Charley Soulivong, is the only Kansas or Missouri restaurant that made the 2022 Restaurant List, which was released Monday.