OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After nearly 45 years of service, another Kansas City-area barbecue restaurant is closing its doors.

Wyandot Barbecue announced Tuesday will be the last day for its Overland Park location, near 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue. It will be open until 9 p.m.

The original Kansas City, Kansas, location on State Avenue will remain open, owners said.

The news comes over one year after the Overland Park restaurant reopened. It closed for about a year due to a kitchen fire and the resulting repairs.

Wyandot Barbecue founder Ron Williams died last year at 78, and his son Ron Williams II took over the restaurants.

The younger Williams told the Kansas City Star operating both locations was a challenge, and his father had been planning to sell the Overland Park restaurant before his death.

The Johnson County property is now listed for sale or lease.