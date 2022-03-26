LOUISBURG, Kan. — Move over cider, Louisburg Cider Mill expanded it’s tastes.

The owners just bought Pome on the Range south of Ottawa on Interstate 35. Customers will be able to buy the cider mill’s lemonades and cider at the store, along with other products the business makes.

The property features an orchard where people can pick their own produce. Options will include cherries, apples and pumpkins.

There will be additional choices that are grown in the orchard and will already be harvested. Visitors will be able to buy the produce at the Pome on the Range market on site.

You’ll also be able to buy the Cider Mill’s famous fried apple cider donuts at the orchard and winery.

If you’re looking for a job, Pome on the Range is hiring. You must be at least 21 year old and available to work some weekends and holidays.

