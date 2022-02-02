KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The calendar has already flipped to February. That means Valentine’s Day is in less than two weeks.

If you’re looking for an early celebration, or something new, Kansas City’s Kiss Me pop-up is for you. You’ll find it at misc.kc’s Taproom through Valentine’s Day.

Each evening has a different theme, like TV Trivia, the Not So Newlywed Game, Rom Com Trivia, even Yoga and Mimosas and Galentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Pop-Up Bar serves special Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails with names like “Drive me Crazy,”

Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner,” and “Love Me Tender.”

It also hosts cocktail classes to teach guests how to mix some of the drinks. Tickets are $38 and include hands-on instructions and you get to enjoy each cocktail you make. More information about the classes is available online.