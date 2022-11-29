KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s adult-use marijuana legalization hasn’t even taken effect yet, and a company is already planning for the future of cannabis in the state.

Lucky Leaf Expo is bringing its trade show to Kansas City. It will be held at the Sheraton at Crown Center on March 24th and 25th.

Organizers say the event will feature the most well-known brands and companies, along with the newest products available.

It’s being touted as a place where businesses and entrepreneurs can network to build business opportunities. There will also be speakers and panels scheduled to educate businesses and consumers on licensing and many other issues within the cannabis community.

“It’s connecting everybody together,” Chad Flaieh, Lucky Leaf Expo partner, said about the Expo planned in Mississippi. “We also have seminars here. We have speakers from all over the nation that have come to speak on banking, taxes, cultivation, retail, and anything that you need to know about the cannabis industry.”

Registration and tickets are needed to attend the expo. Tickets start around $50 a person and will go on sale in the near future.

Adult-use marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8. Dispensaries could open as soon as February according to experts, including Lucky Leaf.

The company says Missouri’s adult-use cannabis industry is expected to make a projected $550 million for the state in the first year alone.

