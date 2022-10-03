OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new posh hotel is opening in Johnson County, but this one is going to the dogs.

K9 Resort is located near 135th Street and Antioch and is now accepting bookings.

Stacie McCarty planned to open the franchise months ago, but the pandemic put those plans on hold, until now.

“I absolutely love dogs. I had been at home for a period of time. I definitely had a need after my youngest graduated and went to college to fill my time again. What better way to move from volunteering with kids to being around dogs all day?” McCarty said.

K9 resorts offer luxury suites, complete with beds, TVs, and other perks.

“This is for the animal who is definitely discerning. We have the beds with the headboard, we have DOG TV playing all day for entertainment. We have acoustical tile in case they’re sensitive to noise. We have a microban floor everywhere throughout the facility,” McCarty said.

Owners can book a suite for a single night or for an extended stay. It’s also possible to have more than one pet in a suite, if dogs are used to being together.

“There’s been a pent-up demand because everyone has a dog from the COVID pandemic. The luxury aspect has been really appealing to our consumer base,” McCarty said.

The resort also has an area for dogs to play with other pets at the facility.

The resort also offers Dog Daycare, starting at $31 per animal. Learn more about the company and rates online at K9 Resorts.

