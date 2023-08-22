North Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle recently secured $10 million in debt financing to support its national expansion plans.

But what it didn’t initially mention are some of the star-studded investors involved, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

The friends and family round included convertible debt options for the 36 lenders.

“From day one, people have been asking to invest, and we are thrilled not only to be at that point, but also to have met our goal in our first friends and family round of investment,” Chicken N Pickle founder Dave Johnson said in a release.

“This initial group was assembled as an invite-only effort, and we’re excited for them to join us in growing our brand and extending our community impact efforts.”

Both Chiefs players also have invested in other companies.

Mahomes, a recent Whataburger franchisee, also is an owner in the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Current. Mahomes’ investment portfolio also includes brands such as wearable fitness tracker and health coach company Whoop; sports drink manufacturer BioSteel; and community bank American State Bank, among other investments.

Kelce’s investment portfolio is filled with companies such as Casa Azul Tequila Soda; eco-friendly bottled water manufacturer ZenWTR; athlete-owned media network PlayersTV; and several other companies.

