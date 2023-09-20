OLATHE, Kan. — Another Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger location is slated to open soon in Johnson County.

Franchise KMO Burger, which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested in, aims to open its newest location in Olathe, near 135th Street and Black Bob Road, in November.

This will be the Kansas City-area’s 13th Whataburger location and the fifth in Johnson County.

KMO Burger already operates two locations in Overland Park, and there are two corporate-owned locations in Overland Park as well.

The franchise also has three restaurants in the Northland and one near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas. Whataburger also has corporate-owned locations in Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs in Missouri.

KMO said it plans to open 30 Whataburgers in the KC area in the next seven years — and the company already has its sights set on the next locations.

Restaurants in Parkville, at 9008 NW 64th St., and east Kansas City, at 4200 Sterling Ave. near the stadiums, are up next. Both locations are slated for early 2024 openings, according to KMO’s website.

The franchise is also planning Whataburgers in Grandview, Lawrence, Raytown and Topeka. KMO hopes to open those locations in 2024.