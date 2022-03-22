KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the time of year when it seems like anything is possible in college basketball. Companies are lining up to make sure fans are fueled to cheer on their favorite teams in the NCAA Championship Tournament, and it means big deals for you.

Chick-Fil-A

Free mac-n-cheese and delivery with $15 order through Grubhub.

Hooters

Get $5 off your order of $25 or more in select Grubhub markets, valid only March 29-31.

Schlotzky’s

Get your order delivered for free through GrubHub. It’s good on all orders from March 21-24 in select markets.

Shake Shack

Grab a free shake when you order at least $15 through Grubhub on Mondays, plus you’ll score free delivery.

Taco Bell

Dive into free nacho fries when you place a $15 order and have it delivered by Grubhub.

Wendy’s

Order $20 or more through DoorDash and when you also buy a Coke Zero, you’ll get $6 off your order. The deal is good through March 23.

If you’d rather use Grubhub, grab a Dave’s Single for $1 when you order $15 or more. This deal is valid through April 4.

As always, check the Wendy’s app to see if there are any special offers available.

Grubhub Codes

If these deals don’t quite cut it, check out this massive list of Grubhub codes. You’ll find everything from free delivery to $12 off, and even 25% off your order.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.