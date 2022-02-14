LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. — Martin City Brewing Company is known for its brew and pizza. Now the Kansas City company is expanding to a new location with a new idea.

The brewing company has spend months renovating a former used car business at the corner of 7 Highway and Colbern Road.

Martin City Brewing Company said the new restaurant will be called Station7. Hiring is currently underway and the new location will open this spring.

“For those of you in Lake Lotawana and the surrounding areas of Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Lone Jack, Grain Valley and beyond— we can’t wait for you to join our Station 7 family,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

Station7 plans to combine the owners two loves, coffee and beer.

Customers will be served Love, Coffee and breakfast in the morning. They’ll be able to order beer and pizza at noon and into the evening.

The location will also have a patio with yard games and live music. Drive-thru and carryout options will also be available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.