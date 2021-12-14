Mecum sets record sales at Kansas City auction, including 3 of Eric Berry’s classic cars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Car enthusiasts lined up inside the Kansas City Convention Center earlier this month to check out, and bid on, some of the rarest cars around.

Mecum Auction said it set a record of $19.2 million in auction sales at the three-day event that started on Dec. 2. The auction company said the following three cars sold for nearly $150,000 each.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (Lot S117) at $148,500

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S151) at $148,500

2021 Ford F150 Shelby Pickup (Lot S198) at $148,500

Mecum Auction said the top 10 collector car sales each topped $100,000 at the Kansas City event.

Many people also showed up at the auction to see three collector cars from Eric Berry’s personal collection. The former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety has collected cars for years, even when he was still playing for the team.

He auctioned off three cars at the auction.

Berry’s 1972 Dodge Dart sold for $26,400, another buyer bought Berry’s 1967 Chevrolet Camaro for $48,400, and his 1969 Chevrolet Pickup brought in $66,000.