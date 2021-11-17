Mediterranean restaurant moving to Kansas City’s Crown Center

On the heels of the announcement of Spokes Café & Cyclery opening its third Kansas City location in the Crown Center office complex, Crown Center this week announced the addition of another restaurant in the Crown Center Shops.

Zaina, owned by Ayman Hasan and Abraham Salem, will occupy a 1,868-square-foot space on the first floor of the Crown Center Shops, near Burnt End BBQ. The Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Greek restaurant is relocating from its Downtown space at 11th and Grand streets.

The restaurant will have dine-in seating, carryout, and provide catering services for events and office meetings. Zaina owners anticipate an early 2022 opening.

Earlier this year, the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center reopened after a year of being closed following $8 million in renovations and a forced shut-down during the pandemic.