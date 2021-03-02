Messenger Coffee plans for new location in Overland Park

Picture of worker roasting beans at Messenger Coffee Co. Photo credit: Leslie Collins. Copyright: The Kansas City Business Journal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s more cherished artisanal coffee roasting companies has plans brewing across the state border.

Messenger Coffee Co. last week filed final development plans for a new location within the Prairiefire mixed-use development in Overland Park.

Launched in 2013, the coffee brand intends to occupy as much as 6,255 square feet at the southeast corner of 135th and Beverly streets.

Messenger Coffee and Ibis Bakery in October 2017 opened a 18,430-square-foot flagship location at 1624 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads Arts District. The brand also operates affiliates Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa and three local Filling Station cafes.

The company hopes to start construction later this year and open in the first quarter of 2022.