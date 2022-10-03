A JCPenney call center in Mission was once bustling with employees, but now it has a new calling: 300 residential units.

The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate Services LLC’s preliminary plan and final plat to build a four- to five-story, 307-apartment building at 5665 Foxridge Drive, the former site of the 39,825-square-foot call center that was built in 1970.

With an average unit size of 974 square feet, the building will include 185 one-bedrooms, 112 two-bedrooms and 10 three-bedroom options. Amenities include an outdoor pool and courtyard, fitness facility, bocce ball court, putting green and a pickleball court, according to city documents.

It was important to make infrastructure improvements to Broadmoor Street in tandem with the project, Block Senior Vice President Aaron Mesmer said. The connection to a trail system from the northwest corner of the Foxridge property down to Broadmoor Park is intended to create more pedestrian areas for Foxridge residents and the neighborhood.

Block also will build an extension of a 10-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian trail in the right-of-way along Foxridge Drive.