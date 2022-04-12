After two active-adult apartment proposals never materialized at a site along 51st Street in Mission through the years, a Colorado-based developer received unanimous approval to try, try again.

The City Council last month approved Stride DevCo’s final development plans to build Mission Preserve, a 132-unit complex — targeting tenants 55 and older — on 9.6 acres at the southwest corner of 51st Street and Riggs Road. Tracts between 51st and Interstate 35 to the north are filled with multifamily.

The two previous projects at the site — The Gables of Mission, a 132-unit complex approved in 1987, and Mission Falls, a 203-unit development approved in 2007 — both aimed for active adults desiring lock-and-leave housing, but neither was constructed, probably because the property is rugged.

The final site plan for Mission Reserve will go before the Planning Commission at a later date for review before construction, which is projected to begin in late summer and be completed by 2027.

The apartments will fill two four-story buildings — one with 80 units and one with 52 — that are separated by a clubhouse, according to city documents.