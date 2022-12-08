Mission Farms is gearing up to add more than 170 apartments to the site along Indian Creek Parkway and Mission Road.

Mission Farms West Development LLC has added an apartment building to the next phase of construction. Originally, the developer planned to build 63 apartments in three, four-story buildings, north of 105th Street.

Now, the developer has removed one of the northern buildings from the next phase and instead plans to add a four-story, 132-unit building southeast of 105th Street; the third northern building will come in a later phase.

The phase is projected to cost approximately $40 million, according to the filings. Construction is expected to start by the fourth quarter of 2023 and conclude by the end of 2025.

The developers may not be done growing Mission Farms. A site plan submitted to the city last fall revealed five more buildings planned for future construction throughout the site.