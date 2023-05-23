MISSION, Kan. — The clock is ticking on developers who own an area where they hope to build a multi-million-dollar entertainment district in Mission.

The city notified Aryeh Realty LLC, that owns the Mission Gateway site it has 60 days to pay nearly half a million dollars to cover taxes and assessments.

The development has faced roadblocks and financial instability for more than 15 years and if Aryeh Realty LLC doesn’t pay by the deadline, leaders in Mission say they may terminate the agreement.

“People come in from even out of town and look at it and say, what in the world’s going on?” Gary Sanders said.

Sanders lives down the road from the development in Merriam and thinks the city should’ve cut ties with the project years ago.

“It’s definitely an eyesore and it reflects badly on the entire area,” Sanders said.

The crumbling construction project at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue has been in the works for nearly two decades, but little progress has been made.

It was supposed to be a multi-million-dollar entertainment complex with businesses and hotels, but years of financial troubles have left neighbors hoping for resolution.

“There’s just too many other projects all around the city that get developed and move quickly and have been a benefit to the neighborhoods, this one’s not that way,” Sanders said.

Mayor Sollie Flora asked the developers to attend a meeting Wednesday evening to update the council on the project, but their lawyers denied the invitation.