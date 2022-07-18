INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Gold coins, foreign currency, jewelry, even baseball cards are some of the thousands of things up for auction in Independence this week.

All items in the auction are from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Treasurer’s Office by banks and credit unions. Financial institutions turn over the boxes after the owners haven’t paid for them for five-years.

All proceeds from the auction will be held in until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.

The auction is taking place Monday and Tuesday at Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence. The hotel is located at 18011 Bass Pro Drive, near Interstate 70 and Interstate 470. The auction begins at 9 a.m. each day, with a preview taking place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There are more than 2,500 items available, including old coins, comic books, and sports memorabilia. The full list is listed online.

Anyone can check to see if they have unclaimed property. It’s free to do online through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office or Kansas State Treasurer’s Office. The database includes military medals, savings bonds, safety deposit boxes, and even paychecks that were issued, but never collected.

