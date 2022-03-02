JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri businesses are being asked to pull Russian-made products from store shelves.

It’s part of a new “Missouri Stands with Ukraine” initiative introduced by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Rep. Dean Plocher.

If the bill passes, it would prohibit state organizations and institutions from conducting business with Russia or Russian organizations. Private companies are also included in the ban.

While not mandatory, it also asks businesses across the state to consider removing any Russian-made or branded products from shelves. The idea is to replace them with American-made and Missouri-made products.

“The message we want to send is simple: Russia does not share our values and Russian businesses funding

Putin’s war of aggression are unworthy of Missourians’ money,” Kehoe said.

Supporters said they are joining companies like Ford and General Motors that suspended operations in Russia.

Lawmakers have not scheduled the bill to be voted on at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.