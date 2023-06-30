INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Missouri man discovers it really pays off to be spontaneous.

He stopped at Phillips 66 near Salem Drive and U.S. Route 24 Highway in Independence. During the stop, he decided to spend $50 on a Millionaire Blowout scratchers ticket.

That split-second decision ended with the man scratching his way to a $1 million jackpot from the Missouri Lottery.

“I thought it was a $1,000 prize, but then I kept counting more zeros!” he said. “I was shocked. I was really shocked!”

Jackson County lottery players won more than $103.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in 2022 according to the lottery. Businesses received more than $9.3 in commissions and bonuses from the winnings.