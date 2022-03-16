KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of Americans are planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day later this week. In Missouri, those celebrations are more likely to include alcohol than almost every other state in the country.

A new analysis from online gambling site time2play found that adults in Missouri consume an average of 4.07 alcoholic beverages on St. Patrick’s Day. That is the fourth highest average in the country, followed behind only:

Pennsylvania — 4.26

Minnesota — 4.19

Mississippi — 4.16

Missouri — 4.07

Missourians do not pay the most for their beverages however. That title goes to people in New Jersey who spend nearly $58 on drinks during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Beer is the overwhelming favorite on St. Patrick’s Day, with nearly 75% of people who plan to have at least one adult beverage ordering their favorite brew. Nearly 40% of people would rather have a mixed drink.

Time2play said it surveyed more than 1,540 Americans from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia for the list. Participants were asked how many drinks they typically have on St. Patrick’s Day, what kinds, and how much they pay for the beverages. All participants were over the age of 21, with the average respondent being 34 years old.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.