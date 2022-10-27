KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do not pass go or collect $200 because it’s time to roll the dice on your own version of Kansas City.

Hasbro just launched it’s Monopoly Kansas City edition, and the company did it in style.

Mr. Monopoly arrived at Wednesday’s event in a 1918 camo-colored Model T Ford to meet Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Then they played a massive game together, and you can too.

The creators say they received thousands of suggestions about spots and landmarks to include in the game when the project was announced earlier this year.

A life-sized Monopoly board is set up outside of the National World War I Museum, and it’s ready for a game.

Some of the locations to make the cut are Loose Park, The Scout, Country Club Plaza, Union Station, the Western Auto Sign, and the Crossroads District.

Even the game’s Community Chest cards have Kansas City references.

“Just the architecture on this board, I think, shows something that’s really special about our city and something about whenever any of our friends come into town they see what our city really has to offer. It just sort of takes their impression to the next level,” Andy Rieger, J. Rieger & Co., said.

Hasbro says the game is available at Made in KC locations, Amazon, CVS, Zona Rosa, and most of the locations featured in the Monopoly game.

