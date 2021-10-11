Most popular Halloween decorations in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The haunting season is upon us. As the season changes to fall, it’s time to decorate for Halloween. But, if you’re looking for décor in stores, options are becoming limited as retailers begin to shift the focus to Christmas.

If you have, or plan to, deck your house out with skeletons, spiders, and other spooky ghosts and goblins, you’re in the majority this year. A new study found that 82% of homeowners plan to decorate for Halloween. It also determined that the average American spends $145 on Halloween decorations every year.

Lombardo Homes, a development and construction company, analyzed over 1,000 Halloween decoration search terms in Google to discover the most popular Halloween décor in America. They also polled 1,000 homeowners about their preferences for the holiday.

According to the analysis, Utah has the highest number of Halloween decorations per capita. Missouri comes in at No. 18 and Kansas is on the list at No. 26.

Lombardo Homes also determined most homeowners like spooky Halloween options over cute ones. That coincides with the most popular Halloween decorations across the country. They are as follows:

Skeleton Pumpkin Spider Witch Bat

Lombardo Homes found skeletons are the most popular Halloween decoration in many states, including Missouri. Kansas is a little different. It’s the only state that claims tombstones are the best decorations for the holiday.

Homeowners also report feeling competitive with their neighbors when it comes to decorating for Halloween.