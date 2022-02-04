SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Kansas City-based restaurant is hoping to expand to downtown Shawnee.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a revised site plan to renovate the former Big Bam’s Burgers building at 5930 Nieman Road into a new restaurant.

Nieman Road Dev LLC is requesting approval to update the building to make way for Mother Clucker! The Kansas City-based restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.

Developers plan to tack-on a 85-square-foot building addition on the west side of the existing building to make room for new restrooms. The revised site plan also calls for an expansion of the outdoor patio along Nieman Road.

Last month the city council approved $80,000 in Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (SEED) loans to support renovating the restaurant. Nieman Road Dev. also intends to renovate office buildings at 11111 W. 59th Terrace into five small retail shops.

If the planning commission approves the revised site plan for Mother Clucker!, the proposal will progress to the Shawnee City Council.