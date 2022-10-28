KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A smoldering mulch fire may throw a wrench into weekend yard work plans.

The fire at Missouri Organic Recycling Center near Interstate 470 and Raytown road started last weekend.

The center normally serves as a leaf and brush drop-off site for Kansas City, Missouri, residents, but is closed until Nov. 12, because of the fire, according to the city.

The good news is that Kansas City, Missouri, residents have the following other two other drop-off sites available.

11660 North Main Street Northeast corner of Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Main Street

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

The sites are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and are also free for Kansas City residents. Anyone who uses the sites Monday through Friday will be charged a fee.

Residents are only able to drop off leaves, yard waste, grass clippings, brush, and tree trimmings.

Proof of residency using a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID is required.

At one point, firefighters said the high wind helped fuel the flames. The smoke forced crews to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 near Raytown Road.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.