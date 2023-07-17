KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expanding his digital world.

The NFL star announced he will launch the second exhibit in the Museum of Mahomes. It will be called the Museum of Mahomes II. The digital collection will be released in September 2023, to coincide with the new NFL season.

The collection will include 15,000 digital cards and collectables. Each will feature artistic renditions of pivotal moments from each of Mahomes’ first six NFL seasons. Each will be paired with autographed physical Museum of Mahomes themed jerseys, footballs and helmets.

The items will only be available through the Museum of Mahomes and will document his career and milestones.

A portion of the proceeds from the collection will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Mahomes also announced Monday that fans who bought NFTs from his 2021 Museum of Mahomes can redeem them for physical replicas.

“I am excited to offer physical replicas to holders of the Museum of Mahomes I collection and do some good in the world with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation as a part of the Museum of Mahomes II release,” Mahomes said.

The Museum of Mahomes launched in 2021.

Its first digital art auction featured six pieces of digital art created by London-based Impossible Brief. Each piece ranged in price from $2,500 to $15,000.