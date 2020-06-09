Nara Japanese sushi grill in Crossroads permanently closes after 14 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Crossroads Arts District’s long-running restaurant and event space has wrapped up its operations for good.

Japanese sushi grill Nara has closed after operating at 1617 Main St. in Kansas City since 2006, according to the The Kansas City Star via the Business Journal. The three-story restaurant, bar and event space was owned by Casey Adams.

Brad Nicholson, a landlord who owns a multitude of properties in the Crossroads, told the Star that the tenant’s lease for the 16,000-square-foot building was resolved to the “mutual satisfaction of the parties.”

Nara isn’t the only crossroads staple to shutter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Webster House announced its permanent closure at the end of April. The location just south of the Kauffman Center was a popular upscale restaurant and thrift store.

A little further south in Kansas city, Nick and Jake’s closed their Main Street location, citing economic fallout from COVID-19.