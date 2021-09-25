Nation’s first Flip’d by IHOP location opening in Lawrence

The offer is valid for one day only at participating IHOP locations on Tuesday, July 13. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — IHOP will open the first location of its new fast casual restaurant concept in Lawrence next week.

Flip’d by IHOP is opening its first-ever location at 4661 Bauer Farm Drive, near 6th Street and Wakarusa Drive. The grand opening is set for Tuesday.

Flip’d will offer IHOP-inspired favorites that are portable and made to order. While there will be dine-in space, the focus will be on people looking for to-go and delivery options.

“Since we originally announced flip’d in 2019, a lot has changed. We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests’ needs,” Jay Johns, president of IHOP, said in a news release.

“While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay … With flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.”

On the breakfast menu, customers can enjoy pancake bowls, a build-your-own pancake bar, egg combos and sandwiches, and made-to-order burritos and bowls. On the P.M. menu, guests can grab sandwiches, wraps and grab-and-go salads.

IHOP originally announced its Flip’d concept in 2019, but a lot has changed since then, especially for the restaurant industry.

A company spokesperson said another location is in the works for later this year in New York City. IHOP has more plans for 2022 but didn’t mention which markets.