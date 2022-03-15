KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Norwegian Cruise Line is changing the industry as cruisers know it.

The company announced recently it will no longer offer a daily rotating menu in the complementary dining rooms on two of its new ships. Until now, NCL ships had a set menu and then a more extensive menu with new options daily in the main dining rooms.

The change will happen first on NCL’s new Prima Class ships, according to NCL. The Norwegian Prima will sail this summer. The Norwegian Viva will sail in Summer of 2023. There will eventually be six ships in the Prima Class.

NCL said the new menu will have a build-your-own-pasta section as well as a “Specialties” section where diners can try a dish from one of the ship’s specialty restaurants.

The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL’s 17-ship fleet through 2023.

“Our newest ships offer an unwavering dedication to the marriage of food and travel,” NCL said in an email to past travelers.

NCL said each Prima Class ship will have nine new restaurants and bars, including a revamped main dining menu, but most of those additions will cost travelers extra on top of what they already paid for the cruise.

For example, these are the prices cruisers are paying to eat in a specialty dining room on the Norwegian Pearl:

Moderno Churrascaria, $58.80 per person

La Cucina, pricing is a la carte Appetizers start around $10 Pasta starts at $9 Salads start around $4 Main course starts at $16 for sea bass and ranges to around $25 for lobster

Cagney’s Steakhouse, pricing is a la carte Starters begin at $10 Salads are $7 5 oz. petite filet mignon is $26 32 oz. bone-in tomahawk is $69 Surf & Turf is $49 Sides are $7 each Desserts start at $9 Coffee begins at $2.50

Le Bistro, pricing is a la cart Appetizers start at $10 Soups and salads at $8 Main course begins at $24



Cruisers can also buy a specialty dining dining package that covers 2 to 7 days of evening meals. The package costs between $107 and $250 per person, depending on the number of meals chosen.

Some cruisers have said the change means they will have to spend more money on vacation. Others said they would simply have fewer options to chose from because they didn’t plan to pay extra for meals.

