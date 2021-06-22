Nebraska Furniture Mart raises pay for warehouse employees

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Furniture Mart announced it will raise hourly wages for workers in its warehouses.

The company said existing warehouse staff will get a 9%, or higher, raise. Starting hourly pay now starts at $18.30. That’s more than double the current minimum wage in Kansas.

“Nebraska Furniture Mart’s goal is to be the employer of choice in each of our markets,” said Megan Berry Barlow, Human Resources Director. “Our new higher wages will help us achieve this goal, along with a 7% annual raise potential, a great benefits package and a unique, fun work culture.”

The company is hiring for full-time and part-time warehouse workers at its Kansas City, Kansas, location.

Nebraska Furniture Mart is the largest home furnishings store in North America. It has five locations across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Texas.